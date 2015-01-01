Abstract

There have been increased security challenges across the globe over the years and several measures have been initiated to curb these challenges but it seems not to have been brought to a standstill. This study on the proliferation of small arms and light weapons is carried out to examine the economic and health challenges bedeviling North-Central Nigeria. The study adopts research survey design and the respondents are victims and other stake-holders in selected internal displaced persons (IDPS) camp in North-Central, Nigeria. The total population is 34870 but a sample size of 380 was adopted using the Cochran sample size determination technique. However, out of the total respondents numbering 380 reached, only 352 respondents was used in analyzing data which is 93% retrieval rate. The respondents were reached using structured questionnaire and a five point's likert scale as well as mean was adopted in analyzing data. More so, the hypotheses were tested using regression. The research revealed that, there is a significant positive relationship between proliferations of small arms and light weapons, economic lives and health care services to the citizens of North-Central Nigeria. Based on the findings, the study recommends that economic stimulus packages be integrated and vigorously implemented by government as well as other critical stakeholders. Finally, the study recommends that special intervention funds be provided to address the health challenges resulting from the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. This measure will go a long way to assuage the effects of arms proliferation on the citizens of North-Central Nigeria.



Keywords: Arms, Proliferation, Economic, Health, Weapons.

Language: en