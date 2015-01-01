Abstract

The conflict between the two silat colleges in Madiun, was caused by differences in opinions and interests of individuals related to the strategy of developing the values ​​of the faithful heart of the martial arts school. Settlement efforts have been carried out by the authorities through reconciliation by bringing together conflicted parties, however, the implementation of reconciliation was not effective in resolving the conflicts that occurred. Solutions that prioritize prosecution actually lead to new problems, therefore a cultural approach can be a support for resolving these social conflicts. Local cultural wisdom that contains values, social norms, and goals binds the community in maintaining harmony, harmony and harmony of social life. These social values ​​and norms form the glue of people's lives and are believed to be able to solve social problems that occur in society. With the use of local culture, it will be able to encourage living together in the community based on the demands of a value system that complements their rules culturally.



Keywords: Silat College, Conflict, Harmony, Culture, Local Wisdom.

Language: en