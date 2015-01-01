Abstract

Bosnia and Herzegovina is located in South-Eastern Europe which is characterized by one of the most complex tectonic scenarios in Europe. Until now no seismic risk assessment has been conducted for Bosnia and Herzegovina. In this study evaluation and improvement of the RAPID methodology was conducted, considering building construction age, construction material and number of storeys. This new methodology is named iRAPID, where i stands for improvement.



RESULTS from this analysis showed that vulnerable areas are the ones with a higher population, which need not have the highest PGA value, but certainly PGA values above 0.20 g. Prediction models for threatened buildings and the population for Bosnia and Herzegovina are proposed. Taking into account the multidimensional risk protocol the cities with the highest vulnerability are Zenica, Tuzla, City of Mostar, Trebinje, and Travnik.

