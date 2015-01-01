Abstract

This study evaluated the use of scrap tire pads (STPs) made of used tires in a vibration control system for earthquake protection of building structures. Concepts and advantages of the seismic mass damper system using STPs, experimental investigation of a STP unit specimen, and numerical assessment of the control effects by the proposed system are presented. Dynamic loading tests under constant vertical pressures as well as vertical loading tests on the STP specimen were conducted to obtain the basic mechanical characteristics of the STP. The test results demonstrated that the STP specimen exhibited stable hysteresis loops against lateral cyclic loadings and showed a moderate damping capacity without any additional energy dissipation devices. Also, dependencies of the lateral equivalent stiffness and viscous damping factor on displacement magnitude, vertical pressure, loading frequency, and cycle number were obtained from the test results. Moreover, an earthquake response analysis was carried out to evaluate the response reduction effects if the proposed mass damper system was installed in a building. The results showed the effectiveness of the proposed system under various seismic input motions.

Language: en