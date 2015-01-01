Abstract

The seismic performance of suspended piping systems can significantly compromise the functionality of critical facilities due to the incorporation of inadequate seismic design based on prescriptive empirical regulations and guidelines. The performance-based seismic design (PBSD) of non-structural elements requires the evaluation of performance parameters, based on experimental data or numerical studies, for comparison with engineering demand parameters. Few research studies available in the literature provide the performance parameters required to enable PBSD of piping systems and more specifically of suspended piping restraint installations. This paper discusses the numerical modelling of suspended piping trapeze restraint installations based on component testing. Reliable numerical models capable of predicting the force-displacement (backbone) curves of suspended piping restraint installations are developed based on monotonic and cyclic test data of the components that make up these installations. The prediction capabilities of the numerical models are assessed against the results of monotonic benchmark sub-assembly tests reported in a previous study. The numerical models developed in this study can be used to extract performance parameters from the predicted force-displacement curves to be used within a probabilistic PBSD framework without the need to conduct additional testing.

Language: en