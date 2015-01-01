CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Kim YK, Sanders JE, Makubuya T, Yu M. Child Youth Care Forum 2020; 49(5): 725-742.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Experiencing school violence can have a detrimental effect on learning. However, it is unclear whether different types of school violence have different impacts based on gender. Moreover, there is insufficient understanding of the direct and indirect effects of experiencing school violence on academic performance through perceived school safety concerns and student depression.
Language: en