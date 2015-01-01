SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhukova E. Childhood 2020; 27(2): 238-253.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0907568220901747

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article aims to understand how children's vulnerabilities function in humanitarian aid programmes. Different types of vulnerabilities that emerged as a result of and in response to the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster (1986) during recuperation of the affected children from Belarus in their Italian host families are examined. It is shown that while the initiation of aid was based on directly disaster-related vulnerabilities (radiation-related vulnerabilities), the outcomes of this aid were influenced by indirectly disaster-related vulnerabilities (social vulnerabilities).


Language: en

Keywords

Children; disaster; humanitarianism; intersectionality; vulnerability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print