SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frain SC, Frain B. Childhood 2020; 27(3): 310-324.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0907568220914709

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There are 2 million United States military-attached children worldwide; however, the US government does not track the data of those who commit suicide. Military children's daily lives are affected by the everyday and slow violence of constantly preparing for war. This article conducts a critical content analysis of family resiliency resources and children's books to highlight the ongoing need for structural change. We conclude with recommendations on how to best address the specific needs of military-attached children.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; militarism; resiliency; suicide; the War on Terror; United States; youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print