Ursin M. Childhood 2020; 27(3): 325-339.

10.1177/0907568220908309

This article draws on interviews with 40 participants (12-25 years) to examine how drug trafficking and armed violence militarizes the everyday lives of young residents in a deprived community in urban Brazil. The overall aim is to explore whether, and how, children and youth who are not involved in the drug trade are influenced by, engage with, and respond to militarist rationalities and manifestations. In addition, it frames militarization as resting upon and reinforcing structural inequalities.


Brazil; drug trafficking; insecurity; militarism; militarization; public safety; urban violence

