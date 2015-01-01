SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nyamu IK. Childhood 2020; 27(4): 435-449.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0907568220931580

Vicious attacks on persons with albinism for rituals and subsequent lobbying by adults led to recognition of albinism as a disability in Kenya. The disability frame informed policies and programmes developed to safeguard the welfare of persons with albinism. Using generationing as a theoretical lens, this article explores how generational relationships mediate children's experiences of living with albinism in the context of harmful cultural practices, disability politics and adult-defined activism. Three social institutions which structure generational interactions - the family, the school and the state - are analysed.

FINDINGS suggest that generation is a productive force with important implications for childhood experiences and policy-making.


Albinism; children with albinism; generationing; Kenya; skin disability

