Abstract

The UK currently faces an unprecedented threat from terrorism. Between 2016 and 2019, the UK suffered six terrorist attacks, all targeting crowded places; it is therefore important that security is a key consideration when crowded places are being designed and developed. This paper argues that, if the security of crowded places is to be enhanced, it is vital for built environment professionals, particularly architects, developers and local authority planners, to be aware of the various terrorist threats. Based on interviews with police Counter-Terrorism Security Advisers (CTSAs) and a range of built environment professionals (N = 42) working on the design and development of crowded places in England, this paper demonstrates that, although some counter-terrorism security awareness initiatives for built environment professionals exist, many of these professionals have little or no experience in, or awareness of, incorporating counter-terrorism measures (CTMs) into their developments. Greater efforts are needed to encourage built environment professionals to incorporate CTMs into new and refurbished crowded place developments, and that efforts need to be increased to help raise awareness of the range of terrorist threats facing them. The paper concludes that clearer planning policy and guidance on the security of urban spaces is necessary to better inform built environment professionals.

