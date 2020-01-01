|
Citation
|
Cooper DK, Bachem R, Meentken MG, Aceves L, Perez Barrios AG. J. Latinx Psychol. 2020; 8(3): 202-220.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Latinx immigrants are exposed to multiple stressors before, during, and after migration. However, most past research has assumed the effects of these stressors are uniform across Latinx groups despite considerable within-group variation. The purpose of this study was to (a) assess the moderating effects of several risk and protective factors on the association between cumulative lifetime adversity and depression among U.S. Latinx immigrants and (b) examine the extent to which risk and protective processes differed between Latinx subgroups. Data came from a cross-sectional secondary dataset, called the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos Sociocultural Ancillary Study. The sample (N = 2,893) was identified using stratified random probability sampling in four of the largest Latinx metropolitan areas: the Bronx, New York; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Miami, Florida. We included four Latinx subgroups in our study: Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Mexicans, and Dominicans.
Language: en