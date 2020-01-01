Abstract

In recent years, the federal administration has ramped up efforts to curb and enforce immigration laws, in essence redefining how immigration, particularly in the Latinx population, is viewed and dealt with in the United States. The aim of the present study was to examine Latinx family strengths in relation to youth externalizing behavior, considering the modifying impacts of the current anti-immigration environment. Data were drawn from a study of 547 mother-adolescent dyads. Adolescents were 12.80 years old (SD = 1.03) on average and 55% female; 88% were U.S. born. Adolescents completed measures of family strengths, including parental behavioral control, parental support, and respeto. They also reported on their own externalizing behavior. Mothers completed a measure of their affective and behavioral responses to immigration actions and news.



RESULTS showed that in families of mothers who reported adverse responses to the immigration context, parental behavioral control, parental support (boys only), and respeto were more strongly related to youth behavior.



RESULTS align with the family compensatory effects model, in which strengths at the family level help to offset adversities outside the home.



DISCUSSION focuses on ways to support families in establishing and maintaining high levels of protective processes and on the need to challenge anti-immigration rhetoric, practices, and policies that undermine healthy youth development in the Latinx population.

