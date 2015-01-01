|
Citation
|
Vasilopoulou E, Karatzias T, Hyland P, Wallace H, Guzman A. J. Loss Trauma 2020; 25(2): 141-158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study investigated the mediating role of Early Maladaptive Schemas (EMS) in the association between childhood trauma and Complex PTSD (CPTSD) symptom severity in a clinical sample of 42 older adults (>64 years). It was found that EMS total score mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and CPTSD symptom severity. Two second order schema factors (Disconnection; Impaired Autonomy) also had a mediating role in this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood trauma; CPTSD; older adults; schemas