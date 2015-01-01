SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Záhorcová L, Halama P, Enright RD. J. Loss Trauma 2020; 25(2): 188-203.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15325024.2019.1664786

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The aim of this study was to focus on the relationship of forgiveness toward others, self-forgiveness, and anger toward God after the loss of a child. A sample of 84 grieving parents completed a battery of questionnaires. Self-forgiveness was found to be the strongest predictor of avoiding negative psychological adjustment after the loss (defined by the variables of normative and complicated grief, depression, anxiety, and anger) and the strongest predictor of positive psychological adjustment after the loss (defined by the variables of life meaningfulness, sense-making, benefit finding, and meaning reconstruction).


Language: en

Keywords

bereavement; meaning; forgiveness; anger toward God; bereaved parents; loss of a child; Self-forgiveness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print