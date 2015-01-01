Abstract

Previous studies have suggested that the prevalence of mental health problems in rescue workers is relatively high. The current study investigates the relationship between Self-Acceptance, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG) in Chinese rescue workers by examining the mediating role of social support. A sample of 297 Chinese medical rescue workers completed self-reported questionnaires, including the Self-Acceptance Questionnaire S-AQ), the Social Acknowledgement Questionnaire (SAQ), the Impact of Events Scale-Revised (IES-R) and the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory (PTGI). A structural equation model (SEM) approach was used. The results indicated that our model fitted the data adequately (χ2/df = 2.150, RMSEA = 0.062, TLI = 0.978, CFI = 0.987) and suggested that social support partially mediated the relationship between self-acceptance, PTSD and PTG. The clinical implications and limitations of this research and recommendations for future research are discussed.

Language: en