Abstract

Guilt and shame are commonly related to PTSD. Yet, research has not examined whether guilt- and shame-proneness affect posttraumatic symptomatology due to difficulty making meaning of stressors. Using structural equation modeling (χ2(36) = 40.44, p =.282), difficulty making meaning was examined as a mediator between proneness to guilt/shame and PTSD symptomatology in a sample of previously deployed veterans. A significant indirect effect emerged whereby veterans' difficulty making meaning of salient stressors partially accounted for the relationship between proneness to self-conscious emotions and PTSD symptomatology. Hence, difficulty making meaning may complicate veterans' recovery from PTSD when prone to self-conscious emotions.

