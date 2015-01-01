|
Citation
|
Slagel BA, Taylor SE, Borgonga NC, Currier JM. J. Loss Trauma 2020; 25(4): 322-332.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Guilt and shame are commonly related to PTSD. Yet, research has not examined whether guilt- and shame-proneness affect posttraumatic symptomatology due to difficulty making meaning of stressors. Using structural equation modeling (χ2(36) = 40.44, p =.282), difficulty making meaning was examined as a mediator between proneness to guilt/shame and PTSD symptomatology in a sample of previously deployed veterans. A significant indirect effect emerged whereby veterans' difficulty making meaning of salient stressors partially accounted for the relationship between proneness to self-conscious emotions and PTSD symptomatology. Hence, difficulty making meaning may complicate veterans' recovery from PTSD when prone to self-conscious emotions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Guilt; meaning; PTSD; self-conscious emotions; shame; veterans