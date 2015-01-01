Abstract

Based on extensive experience from clinical practice and research, we illustrate the importance of information provided to the bereaved following the death of a family member. When something happens to loved ones, family members seek out information to reduce insecurity and to understand what has happened. The combination of good information and a caring climate is the basis of good grief crisis intervention. Facts help to replace chaos with coherence and structure, and information about one's own and others' reactions normalizes thoughts and reactions. We describe various strategies to help bereaved to "get a grip" on the situation.



