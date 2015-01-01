SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miller ED. J. Loss Trauma 2020; 25(6-7): 560-572.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15325024.2020.1759217

unavailable

This paper provides the author's assessment of the nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis as of the period from mid-March to mid-April 2020. This analysis at this early stage of this crisis does not aim to offer specific predictions regarding how this emergency will continue to evolve or ultimately end. Instead, it documents key themes and issues that have developed during the earliest phase of the crisis and it utilizes known select points from the preexisting scientific literature in order to provide insight into some of the core issues that psychologists and other social scientists (in particular) will likely strive to investigate in the coming months and years. Issues involving loss, mental health, prosocial and destructive social behavior, and social, economic, and political matters are particularly highlighted.


Language: en

Coronavirus; COVID-19; crisis; emergency; pandemic

