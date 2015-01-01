Abstract

To explore the influence of spatially varying ground motion on the dynamic behavior of a train passing through a three-tower cable-stayed bridge, a 3D train-track-bridge coupled model is established for accurately simulating the train-bridge interaction under earthquake excitation, which is made up of a vehicle model built by multi-body dynamics, a track-bridge finite element model, and a 3D rolling wheel-rail contact model. A conditional simulation method, which takes into consideration the wave passage effect, incoherence effect, and site-response effect, is adopted to simulate the spatially varying ground motion under different soil conditions. The multi-time-step method previously proposed by the authors is also adopted to improve computational efficiency. The dynamic responses of the train running on a three-tower cable-stayed bridge are calculated with differing earthquake excitations and train speeds. The results indicate that (1) the earthquake excitation significantly increases the responses of the train-bridge system, but at a design speed, all the running safety indices meet the code requirements; (2) the incoherence and site-response effects should also be considered in the seismic analysis for long-span bridges though there is no fixed pattern for determining their influences; (3) different train speeds that vary the vibration characteristics of the train-bridge system affect the vibration frequencies of the car body and bridge.

Language: en