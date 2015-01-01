|
McMillan C, Felmlee D, Braines D. J. Quant. Criminol. 2020; 36(3): 559-581.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
The current research examines how the efficiency/security tradeoff shapes the evolution of dynamic terrorist networks by focusing on the structural properties of these collectives. Some scholars argue that terrorist groups develop as chain-like, decentralized structures, while others maintain that terrorist networks form patterns of redundant ties and organize around a few highly connected individuals, or central hubs. We investigate these structural properties and consider whether patterns vary at different phases of a terrorist network's formation.
