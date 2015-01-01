|
Hasisi B, Perry S, Ilan Y, Wolfowicz M. J. Quant. Criminol. 2020; 36(3): 607-645.
This study examines the spatial characteristics of vehicular terror attacks in Israel from a "micro place" perspective at the street segment level. Utilizing data obtained from the Israel Security Agency, Israel National police, and open sources, the study analyzes the 71 vehicular attacks carried out in Israel between 2000 and 2017. In addition to examining the hot-spots at which attacks occurred, we also identify "hot routes", estimated journey to attack routes.
