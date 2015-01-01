Abstract

AIM: To establish and quantify the association between abuse-deterrent formulation (ADF) oxycodone and 1-year risk of opioid-related harm.



DESIGN: Propensity score-matched cohort study of electronic medical records for years 2014 - 2018, with patients followed up for 1 year after their index healthcare visit. SETTING: Over 70 million patients from 56 US healthcare organizations. PARTICIPANTS: Patients aged 18 - 64 years at index healthcare visit with any indication for an oral opioid analgesic, with no past 12-month history of oral oxycodone use or substance use disorder, and who were alive at the end of the 1-year follow-up (new episode of prescription oral ADF oxycodone, n= 45,045; new episode of non-ADF oxycodone opioid preparation, n=1,377,359). MEASUREMENTS: International Classification of Diseases Clinical Modification diagnoses of any opioid-related disorder or non-fatal opioid poisoning within 1 year of the index healthcare visit. Pooled odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (95%CI).



FINDINGS: After propensity score matching, 89,802 patients with a mean age of 44 (SD:11) years (62% women, 68% white) were included. During 1-year follow-up, 1,445 diagnoses of opioid use disorder or opioid poisoning occurred in the ADF oxycodone cohort (34.8/1,000 person-years), and 765 occurred in the non-ADF oxycodone cohort (18.2/1,000 person-years). The odds of opioid-related adverse outcomes were increased in the ADF oxycodone cohort compared with non-ADF oxycodone opioid cohort, including for opioid use disorders (OR:2.02; 95%CI:1.83, 2.23) and opioid poisoning (OR:1.64 95%CI:1.35, 1.99).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with a new prescription of abuse-deterrent formulation oxycodone may be at increased risk of opioid-related harm.

