Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FoF) is a common psychological problem in community-dwelling older adults. However, which mobility function relate to newly developed FoF and persistent FoF are unknown. AIMS: We aimed to clarify which baseline mobility function is an independent predictor of one-year change in FoF.



METHODS: The study design was a one-year longitudinal predictive validity study. Participants were 581 independently community-dwelling older adults without neurological disorders. We measured FoF, history of falls, inactive lifestyle, and sociodemographic data were obtained via a self-administered questionnaire. Mobility functions were measured by community-based Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB-com).



RESULTS: Newly developed FoF group accounted for 20% among the non-FoF older adults at baseline. Persistent FoF group accounted for 57% among the older adults with FoF at baseline. Risk of newly developed FoF was significantly related to the SPPB-com total score, among the mobility functions, the low gait test score (OR [95% CI] = 2.34 [1.12-5.12]) and the low tandem balance test score (OR [95% CI] = 3.62 [1.46-8.90]) were significantly related. Risk of persistent FoF was also related to SPPB-com total score, among the mobility functions, the five chair stand test score (OR [95% CI] = 1.96 [1.19-3.24]) was significantly related.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The risk of newly developed FoF related to lower ability of standing-balance and gait, the risk of persistent FoF related to lower sit-to-stand ability. Appropriate exercise interventions according to FoF subtype may effectively prevent the risk of developing FoF or experiencing persistent FoF.

Language: en