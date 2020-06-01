Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous literature demonstrates mortality discrepancies at Level II vs. Level I centers in patients with isolated Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Our hypothesis is that the implementation of the 2014 version of the resources manual ("the Orange Book") is associated with an elimination of this outcome disparity.



METHODS: Utilizing the Trauma Quality Program Participant Use File for 2017, we compared TBI outcomes at ACS Level I vs. Level II centers.



RESULTS: 39,764 records met inclusion criteria where 25,382 (63.8%) were admitted to a Level I center. Level I patients were younger (56.4 vs.59.1 years, p < 0.001) and less likely to have been injured in a single level fall (39.5%vs.45.5%, p < 0.001). The incidence of severe TBI (11.3%vs.10.3%, p < 0.001) was more common. Adjusted mortality at a Level II vs. Level I center were similar [7.8% vs. 8.4%, 0.669].



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of 2014 version of the ACS resources manual is associated with improved TBI associated mortality in ACS Level II centers relative to their Level I counterparts.

Language: en