Abstract

In 2015, the American Nurses Association issued a position statement on workplace violence. An authoritative, disciplinary position is critically important to inform policies and recommendations addressing this significant issue in nursing. Position statements and policies should reflect disciplinary values. A discourse analysis of this position statement was performed through the lens of nursing ethics. The position statement endorses a zero-tolerance response, which is moralist, punitive, and questionably effective. It problematically presents patient and coworker violence as equivalent. Promotion of this position has the potential to erode public trust and lead us down a path of criminalizing illness behaviors.

