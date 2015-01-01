Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric fractures are difficult to manage and often result in expensive urgent transfers to a pediatric trauma center. Our study seeks to identify patients transferred with isolated acute orthopedic injuries to a Level 1 center in which no procedure occurred and the patient was discharged home. We sought to examine all patients who are transferred to a Level 1 pediatric trauma center for care of isolated orthopedic injuries, and to determine how often no procedure is performed after transfer. Identification of this group ahead of time could potentially lead to less avoidable transfers.



METHODS AND METHODS: A retrospective chart review of all patients with isolated orthopaedic injuries who were transferred to a Level 1 pediatric trauma center in a rural state within the United States over a 5-year period beginning January, 2011 and ending December, 2015. Demographic factors were collected for each patient as well as diagnosis and treatment at the trauma center. Patients were divided into two groups, those who underwent an operation or fracture reduction after admission and those that had no procedure performed. Patient demographics, fracture types and presentation characteristics were examined to attempt to determine factors related to the potentially avoidable transfers.



RESULTS: 1303 patients were identified who were transferred with isolated orthopedic fractures. Of these, 1113 (85.6%) patients underwent a procedure for their injuries, including 821 treated with surgical intervention and 292 treated with closed reduction of their fracture. 190 of 1303 (14.6%) of the patients transferred with isolated injuries had neither surgery nor a reduction performed. Identifying characteristics of the non-operative group were that they contained a substantially higher percentage of females, transfers by ambulance, fractures involving only the tibia, fracture types classified as other, and fractures from motor-vehicle accidents.



DISCUSSION: Approximately 14.6% of patients transferred to a pediatric Level 1 trauma center for isolated orthopedic injury underwent no surgery or fracture reductions and were discharged directly home. In particular, isolated tibia fractures were more frequently treated without reduction or surgery. In the future, telemedicine consultation for these specific injury types may limit unnecessary and costly transfers to a Level 1 pediatric trauma hospital.

