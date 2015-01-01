|
Citation
|
Deo VS, Gilson TP, Kaspar C, Singer ME. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since late 2014, fentanyl has become the major driver of opioid mortality in the United States. However, a descriptive analysis of fentanyl victims is limited. We studied the 2016 fentanyl and heroin overdose deaths and compared them to previously studied heroin-associated fatalities from 2012 over a wide range of demographic and investigative variables, including overdose scene findings, toxicology results, and prescription drug history. We observed a significant increase in fentanyl-related deaths (n = 421, 2016) versus heroin deaths (n = 160, 2012) but the baseline demographics between both cohorts remained similar. Victims were predominantly of ages 35-64 years (60%-64%), White (83%-85%), and male (73%-76%). 2016 fentanyl decedents were more likely to have naloxone administered upon overdose, and the majority still had a positive prescription history for a controlled substance. Toxicology data showed a decrease in mean morphine and 6-monoacetylmorphine concentrations when cointoxication with fentanyl occurred. Our study emphasizes the medical examiner's role as a public health data source and bridge between different stakeholders combating the opioid epidemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
United States; autopsy; opioid; mortality; heroin; overdose; forensic toxicology; fentanyl; forensic pathology; Ohio; prescription data