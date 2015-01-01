Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this scoping review is to identify the extent of research exploring the health and well-being harms experienced by adult victims of different types of interpersonal violence.



INTRODUCTION: Interpersonal violence is defined as violence between individuals. It can take many forms and may be physical, sexual, psychological, coercive, or deprivational in nature. Health and well-being harms from being subject to interpersonal violence are common and often endure. Interpersonal violence may cause physical injury, often has mental health impacts, and is associated with greater risk for long-term medical conditions. Though a substantial body of research of health and well-being harms of different types of interpersonal violence exists, to date this has not been collated and mapped; this scoping review will address this gap. INCLUSION CRITERIA: Peer-reviewed primary and secondary research studies, from 2000 to 2019 (in English) that address the negative effects of interpersonal violence on the health and well-being of adult victims will be included. Studies of group violence, military veterans, and violence as acts of war will be excluded.



METHODS: Six electronic databases (MEDLINE, CINAHL Complete, Embase, PsycINFO, SocINDEX and Cochrane Library) and web sources of specialist gray literature will be searched. Screening and data extraction will be assessed by independent researcher verification processes. Relevant studies and their characteristics will be summarized using a pre-designed data extraction form. Further data synthesis will be undertaken to produce a coherent and comprehensive map of research in the field, identify gaps, and inform priorities for future directions of research and innovation.

Language: en