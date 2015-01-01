Abstract

The Q-slope classification system is used to assess the stability of excavated rock slopes and provide an indication of long-term stable, reinforcement-free slope angles. Q-slope is based on over 500 rock slope case studies from mines, road and rail cuttings hosted in igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rocks around the world. Q-slope can be applied for slopes ranging from less than 5 m to more than 250 m in height in both civil and mining environments. This paper describes the application of Q-slope classification system to 38 failed and intact slopes from Australian open cut coal mines. It further describes the relationship between Q-slope and Slope Stability Assessment Methodology (SSAM) ratings for stable slopes based on the available case studies.

