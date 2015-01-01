|
Citation
Hedegaard H, Johnson RL, Garnett MF, Thomas KE. Adv. Data 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Center for Health Statistics)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Background-Injury diagnosis frameworks, or matrices, based on the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) provide standardized categories for reporting injuries by body region and nature of injury. In 2016, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC) published a proposed injury diagnosis matrix for use with data coded using the ICD, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM). At the time the proposed matrix was developed, ICD-10-CM coded data were not available to evaluate the performance of the proposed matrix. As data became available, NCHS and NCIPC received recommendations from clinicians and researchers to improve the consistency and clinical applicability of categorization of codes within the matrix. This report describes the modifications made to the 2016 proposed ICD-10-CM injury diagnosis matrix and presents the final 2020 ICD-10-CM injury diagnosis matrix.
Language: en