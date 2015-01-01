Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a debilitating disorder that interferes with daily functioning, and that occurs at higher rates in women than in men. Structural and functional alterations in hippocampus and frontal lobe have been reported in MDD, which likely contribute to the multifaceted nature of MDD. One area impacted by MDD is hippocampal-mediated memory, which can be probed using a spatial virtual Morris water task (MWT). Women (n=24) across a spectrum of depression severity underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) during MWT. Depression severity, assessed via Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), was examined relative to brain activation during task performance. Significant brain activation was evident in areas traditionally implicated in spatial memory processing, including right hippocampus and frontal lobe regions, for retrieval > motor contrast. When BDI was included as a regressor, significantly less functional activation was evident in left hippocampus, and other non-frontal, task relevant regions for retrieval > rest contrast. Consistent with previous studies, depression severity was associated with functional alterations observed during spatial memory performance. These findings may contribute to understanding neurobiological underpinnings of depression severity and associated memory impairments, which may have implications for treatment approaches aimed at alleviating effects of depression in women.

Language: en