Mondal D, Paul P. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220978794

This study assesses the relationship of power relations, attitudes toward wife-beating, and controlling behavior of husband with violence against women in India using the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4). In India, about 31% of ever-married women experienced domestic violence committed by their partner during 2015-16. Women's decision-making power was associated with a decreased likelihood of spousal violence. However, the justification of wife-beating and controlling behavior of husband increased the risk of intimate partner violence. This study emphasizes the need for prioritizing girls' education, enhancing women's autonomy, prevention of child marriage, and promoting gender equality in society to address the problem of spousal violence.


India; domestic violence; controlling behavior; power relations; wife-beating attitudes

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
