Abstract

Google translate:

New industrial model creation infrastructure development project utilizing IoT Research and development items [2] In the development of a new industrial security system utilizing IoT technology, process abnormality detection information and hiyari hat (HH) by probabilistic inference, and its theoretical background Using the theoretical IoT, we have developed an accident prediction system for imagining incidents and accidents that occur at a relatively high frequency from moment to moment. At the operation site, real-time probabilistic inference based on abnormal alarm information was performed, and the most relevant defects and countermeasures in all HHs were presented as "awareness". A scenario related to an accident imagined from "awareness" was created by a skilled engineer. In light of the experience and knowledge of experts, we verified that it is an effective means for predicting accidents and incidents. We also found the possibility of real-time risk assessment by continuously using the accident prediction system.



IoT を活用した新産業モデル創出基盤整備事業 研究開発項目〔2〕IoT 技術を活用した新たな産業保安システムの開発 において，確率推論によって，プロセス異常検知情報とヒヤリハット（HH），およびその理論的背景となる理論オントロジーを用いて，時々刻々，比較的高い頻度で発生するインシデントや事故を想像するための事故予知システムを開発した．操業現場において，異常発報情報に基づくリアルタイム確率推論を行い，全HH 内で最も関連性の高い不具合や対策を「気づき」として提示した．熟練技術者によって「気付き」から想像される事故に関わるシナリオが作成された．熟練者の経験知に照らして，事故やインシデントを予測するための有効な手段であることを検証した．また，事故予知システムを継続的に用いることで，リアルタイムリスクアセスメントの可能性を見出した．

Language: ja