Nakata T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(6): 373-378.
事故報告書から安全知識を抽出する自然言語処理
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
Detailed information and lessons learned from the accident are recorded in the report in natural language, and a huge amount is accumulated in society. If these can be utilized, it will be very effective in improving safety. However, statistical processing of a large amount of natural language data was difficult, and its utilization was not advanced. In this paper, we propose a natural language processing technique that derives useful knowledge for accident prevention. To prevent accidents, it is necessary to understand the pattern of accidents. There, the computer automatically extracts the scenes in the process of the accident and grasps how the scenes transition in the process of the accident. There is also a way to search for the most similar historical serious accidents to the hiyari hats that have not been damaged, and to know the possible damages. By combining multiple reports, it is possible to point out the risk of accidents that have not occurred but are likely to occur. In this paper, we introduce examples based on report data collections in aviation and oil refining.
Language: ja
ヒヤリハット; リスク分析; 事故報告書; 人工知能; 自然言語処理