|
Citation
|
Kojima J, Takano K. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(5): 286-295.
|
Vernacular Title
|
会社方針が人的過誤発生に与える影響とその動的変化
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aircraft maintenance work requires a strategy to prevent human error. It is more important that the role of an organization whose mission is tries to build defenses to avert human errors by the system approach which concentrate on the conditions under which individuals work than the person approach that focus on individual errors. We analyzed dynamic relationship between the role of company policy （the role of practicing that safety is the most important element at front line） and occurrence of human errors using human error data of aircraft maintenance that retrieved from the Aviation Safety Reporting System （ASRS） , and were analyzed by time series analysis including autoregression and the text mining method. As a result, this study show that the deterioration or improvement of company policy affected the occurrence of human error over a 15-month period. Also we found the characteristics of human error and the safety awareness of workers caused by the influence.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ASRS; Company Policy; Human Error; Text Mining; Time Series Analysis; テキストマイニング; 人的過誤; 会社方針; 時系列分析