Abstract

The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the largest accidents. The accident report describes many safety management problems as well as technical causes. (1) As a crisis management system in an emergency situation where all power is lost, on-site judgment is prioritized. It is necessary to make this a rule from normal times. (2) As a risk management issue, if serious harm is expected, it is necessary to take measures even if the probability of occurrence is small. From the standpoint of preventing fatal accidents, there could be measures at a lower cost, even if they were not perfect measures. (3) The emergency condenser (IC) and vent did not function effectively as safety measures equipment. Here, there are issues regarding safety measures equipment that are common to all businesses. These issues are not unique to the nuclear field, but are common issues that can occur in many industrial fields. Safety personnel need to consider the Fukushima nuclear accident as a stone of another mountain and verify from the perspective of whether something similar will happen in-house.



福島原発事故は最大級の事故である．事故報告書には技術的原因と共に，多くの安全管理上の問題点が記載されている． （1 ）全電源喪失という緊急事態における危機管理体制として，現場の判断が優先される．このことを平 常時からルール化しておく必要がある． （2 ）リスクマネジメントの課題として，深刻な危害が予想される場合は，たとえ発生確率が小さくとも 対策を講じることが必要である． 致命的事故を防ぐという観点に立てば，完璧な対策でなくともより少ないコストでの対策がありえた．（3 ）安全対策設備として，非常用復水器（IC），ベントが有効に機能しなかった．ここには各事業者に も共通する安全対策設備に対する課題がある． これらの課題は原子力分野に特有のものではなく，多くの産業分野でも起き得る共通の課題である．安全担当者は，福島原発事故を他山の石として，類似なことが自社では起きないかという観点で検証する必要がある．



