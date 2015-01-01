Abstract

This study aims to clarify the characteristics of manipulations by railway drivers who had made a train stop position error at a station. Driving performance data by 156 drivers at one train crew depot of a railway company over a period of two months was analyzed. The "expert" group comprised 10 drivers, who were instructors of trainees, and selected by a manager of the train crew depot. The "error" group included 17 drivers who had made a train stop position error at a station in the previous seven months. Evaluation indices were（1）Train velocity at a fixed point when stopping,（2）Number of brake notch changes when stopping, and（3）Additional brake notches when stopping. The mean and standard deviation of the evaluation indices by each driver were analyzed. We conducted t-test and chi-square test. The findings revealed that the characteristics of manipulations by the error group were followings. Dispersion of manipulations and velocities by each driver were large. There were a lot of outliers from distribution of the train velocity. There were a lot of use of additional brake notches.





駅での停車に関わるエラーを経験した運転士と経験していない模範的な運転士の運転操縦を比較し，エラーを経験した運転士の停車直前の運転操縦の特徴を明らかにすることを目的とした．鉄道事業者の運転士156 名を対象に，実際の列車に搭載された運転情報記録装置から収集された2 ヶ月分のデータ，34 687 回の駅停車について分析した．評価指標は駅停車毎の停車5 秒前速度，停車前5 秒間のブレーキノッチ移動回数，停車前5 秒間の追加ブレーキ量とした．運転士毎の各評価指標の平均値や標準偏差を比較した結果，エラーを経験した運転士の特徴として，運転士個人内でブレーキ操作や走行速度のばらつきが大きいこと，ブレーキ操作や走行速度の分布からの外れ値が多いこと，普段から追加ブレーキを使用することが多いことがわかった．

