Kim B, Koshiba Y, Ohtani H. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(2): 92-102.
The purposes of this study are to investigate the factors affecting evacuation intension of residents who live around chemical plants in case of toxic gas release. In this study, a questionnaire survey was conducted to respondents（n ＝784）who live in Kawasaki city. We extracted five factors using explanatory factor analysis, and the factors were named as "Environmental status", "Knowledge", "Fear of toxic gas", "Fear of chemical plant", and "Subjective norm". Correlation analysis showed that the factors, except for the Knowledge factor, were correlated with each other, and the Knowledge factor was correlated with only the Fear of toxic gas factor. A multiple regression analysis revealed that the evacuation intention of participants depends on the three latent factors（i.e., Environmental status, Subjective norm, Fear of toxic gas）, two independent variables（i.e., administrative estimate about evacuation, irksomeness evacuation）, and three demographic variables（i.e., age, living with child（ren）, number of vulnerable people）.
Language: ja
Evacuation Intention; Explanatory Factor Analysis; Multiple Regression Analysis; Questionnaire Survey; Toxic Gas Release; 探索的因子分析; 有毒ガス漏えい事故; 質問紙調査; 避難意思; 重回帰分析