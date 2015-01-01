|
Citation
|
Mukaidono M, Hayaki T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(1): 2-7.
|
Vernacular Title
|
製造現場の意図的なルール違反と リスクアセスメント反映手法
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Among human errors, intentional rule violations are more difficult to deal with because they are intentional than simple mistakes such as accidental mistakes. Through the Manufacturing Safety Measures Public-Private Council, concrete examples from the field regarding intentional rule violations were collected. These 259 cases were classified into 33 types in 5 systems and listed. Then, we considered why we would do such a thing. Intentional rule violations tend not to be evaluated correctly in risk assessment because they cannot exist if education is sound. However, in reality, there are many cases in which this leads to occupational accidents. Therefore, this paper proposes an example of a method for reflecting intentional rule violations in risk assessment. It is expected that these will bring out intentional violations of rules in the workplace, evaluate them correctly in risk assessment, and contribute to the reduction of occupational accidents.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ヒューマンエラー; リスクアセスメント; 意図的なルール違反; 製造業安全対策官民協議会