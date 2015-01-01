Abstract

Among human errors, intentional rule violations are more difficult to deal with because they are intentional than simple mistakes such as accidental mistakes. Through the Manufacturing Safety Measures Public-Private Council, concrete examples from the field regarding intentional rule violations were collected. These 259 cases were classified into 33 types in 5 systems and listed. Then, we considered why we would do such a thing. Intentional rule violations tend not to be evaluated correctly in risk assessment because they cannot exist if education is sound. However, in reality, there are many cases in which this leads to occupational accidents. Therefore, this paper proposes an example of a method for reflecting intentional rule violations in risk assessment. It is expected that these will bring out intentional violations of rules in the workplace, evaluate them correctly in risk assessment, and contribute to the reduction of occupational accidents.



ヒューマンエラーの中でも，意図的なルール違反は，ついうっかりとか等の単純なミスに比べて，故意によるものなのでなかなか対応が難しい．製造業安全対策官民協議会を通じて，意図的なルール違反に関する現場からの具体的な例が集められた．これらの259 事例を5 体系33 個の類型に分類してリスト化した．そして，なぜ，その様なことをやるのか等の考察を行った．意図的なルール違反は，教育がしっかりしていればあるはずがないとのことから，リスクアセスメントにおいて正しく評価されない傾向にある．しかし，現実には，これが原因で労働災害につながる例は多い．そこで，本稿では，意図的なルール違反をリスクアセスメントに反映させる手法の例を提案している．これらにより，職場での意図的なルール違反が表に出され，リスクアセスメントにおいて正しく評価されて，労働災害の減少に資することが期待される．

