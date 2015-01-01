Abstract

The aim of this paper is to provide a model illustrating how regretful consensual intercourse may lead to false rape allegations (FRA). An intrapersonal perspective of regret based on cognitive dissonance is added to the interpersonal factors already mentioned in the literature. The intrapersonal perspective is discussed in terms of the reduction of a state of cognitive dissonance induced by the gap between social norms and the shamefully perceived behavior. First, we start with the review of the different motives that may lead to a FRA, insisting on regret caused by cognitive dissonance. We then develop the emergence of regret from a state of cognitive dissonance. Second, we describe the means used to build the model: a literature review, an extraction of the factors at play in regret-based FRA, a chronological structure of the various factors, as some are necessarily the source of others. We then build the model. Third, we illustrate how the model could encompass many possible and usual scenarios. Thirteen plausible scenarios were developed to show the relevance of the model. Finally, we comment and discuss the model for future research and prevention.

