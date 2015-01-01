Abstract

AIM: Depression and anxiety are both common psychological outcomes triggered via trauma-related experience. The current study aimed to identify the prevalence of depression and anxiety among youth survivors, explore the heterogeneity patterns of depression and anxiety symptoms in the chronic phase, and integrate early available information to predict patterns.



METHODS: The study is a longitudinal study conducted at 2 weeks and 12 months after the Lushan earthquake. Finally, 1725 children and adolescents' survivors who accomplished both two-time stages assessments were included. The heterogeneous patterns of depression and anxiety symptoms assessed by latent profile analysis (LPA) were used to predict heterogeneity patterns of depression and anxiety symptoms by early attained variables.



RESULTS: A three-class solution characterized mild depression/mild anxiety (64.3%), moderate depression/moderate anxiety (25.9%), and high depression/high anxiety (9.8%) parallel patterns was the most suitable model in our research. Demographic characteristics, earthquake-related exposures, sleep, and somatic symptoms were variables that can be used to predict the parallel profiles.



CONCLUSIONS: Detection of heterogeneity patterns, especially for youth survivors at high risk, based on the self-reported measurement attained at the early stage, is feasible. Our study may promote operational strategies by enabling targeted intervention.

Language: en