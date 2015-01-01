SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ur Rehman S, Ahmed R, Ma K, Xu S, Aslam MA, Bi H, Liu J, Wang J. Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf. 2021; 210: e111834.

(Copyright © 2021, Academic Press)

10.1016/j.ecoenv.2020.111834

An attempt has been made in correspondence to explain the consequences of chemical pollution after the explosion of ammonium nitrate (AN) in Beirut (capital of Lebanon). The effects of chemicals in the air, soil, and water have been discussed. In addition, the study emphasizes on the research to restore the environment and enhanced safety measurements.


Environment; Ammonium nitrate; Chemical pollution

