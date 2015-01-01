Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) poses a serious risk to the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of children, and can advance the development of maladaptive behaviors, including conduct disorder (CD). CD involves repetitive, persistent violations of others' basic rights and societal norms. Little is known about whether and how CM influences the neural mechanisms underlying CD, and CD-characteristic neuroanatomical changes have not yet been defined in a structural magnetic resonance imaging (sMRI) study. Here, we used voxel-based morphometry (VBM) and surface-based morphometry (SBM) to investigate the influence of the CD diagnosis and CM on the brain in 96 boys diagnosed with CD (62 with CM) and 86 typically developing (TD) boys (46 with CM). The participants were 12-17 years of age. Compared to the CM- CD group, the CM+ CD group had structural gray matter (GM) alterations in the fronto-limbic regions, including the left amygdala, right posterior cingulate cortex (PCC), right putamen, right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC) and right anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). We also found boys with CD exhibited increased GM volume in bilateral dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC), as well as decreased GM volume and decreased gyrification in the left superior temporal gyrus (STG) relative to TD boys. Regional GM volume correlated with aggression and conduct problem severity in the CD group, suggesting that the GM changes may contribute to increased aggression and conduct problems in boys with CD who have suffered CM. In conclusion, these results demonstrate previously unreported CM-associated distinct brain structural changes among CD-diagnosed boys.

