Atkinson-Jones K, Jacobs K, Lau JYF. Eur. J. Pain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Biased interpretations of ambiguous bodily threat situations characterise youth with chronic pain, and have been associated with functional disability for this population. Despite predictions by the fear-avoidance model of chronic pain, that fear and avoidance of pain explain the association between threat perceptions and disability, this has not yet been explored in youth with chronic pain. The current study aimed to address this gap by investigating these proposed relationships, in addition to the association between bodily threat interpretations and daily aspects of disability (as well as social, and emotional impairments).
