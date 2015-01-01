Abstract

Complex suicides are highly uncommon suicides in which multiple detrimental methods are used simultaneously or in chronological succession. We retrospectively analyzed through our database the 25512 autopsy reports registered at the Bureau of Legal Medicine of Milan in the last 27 years from 1993 until 2019, where 4498 suicides were documented. We assessed 53 cases of complex suicides and only one case of complicated suicide: for all of them we analyzed both data collected during the on-site investigation and the autopsy. In our case series, we identified a total number of 113 methods chosen and variably combined by the victims, which were classified into 17 categories. On the whole the most frequent association of suicide methods resulted in the combination of the plastic bag suffocation with inert gas inhalation (13 out of 53 complex suicides; 24.5%). We also analyzed our cases of simple suicides (1993-2019), to compare them with the complex suicides. In this study, we present a complete analysis regarding our cases of complex suicides, discussing the challenges and the interpretative issues which a forensic pathologist might deal with. A thorough on-site judicial inspection and a careful autopsy examination are crucial in such cases. Moreover, the clinical history of the victims and laboratory findings are supplemental elements to be necessarily considered to establish the actual manner of death and avoid any misinterpretations.

