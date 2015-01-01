SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dawkins JC, Hasking PA, Boyes ME. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1841771

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A measure was recently developed which assesses self-efficacy to resist NSSI across differing contexts. The aim of this study was to examine how self-efficacy to resist NSSI across contexts interacts with NSSI-related outcome expectancies when differentiating NSSI history. Participant: 501 Australian college students aged 17-40 years (M = 21.21, SD = 2.36).

METHOD: Participants completed online questionnaires.

RESULTS: Self-efficacy to resist NSSI when in contexts considered to be protective or of high risk moderated the relationships between NSSI-related outcome expectancies and recent engagement in NSSI. Participants who expected NSSI to result in communication were more likely to have recently engaged in NSSI if they held weak self-efficacy to resist NSSI in protective contexts. Expecting NSSI to result in diminished self-worth was protective against weak self-efficacy to resist NSSI.

CONCLUSION: Results support the application of Social Cognitive Theory to NSSI and provide future avenues for exploring NSSI-specific cognitions.


Language: en

Keywords

self-efficacy; Context; nonsuicidal self-injury; outcome expectancies; social cognitive theory

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
