Dawkins JC, Hasking PA, Boyes ME. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
A measure was recently developed which assesses self-efficacy to resist NSSI across differing contexts. The aim of this study was to examine how self-efficacy to resist NSSI across contexts interacts with NSSI-related outcome expectancies when differentiating NSSI history. Participant: 501 Australian college students aged 17-40 years (M = 21.21, SD = 2.36).
self-efficacy; Context; nonsuicidal self-injury; outcome expectancies; social cognitive theory