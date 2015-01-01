|
Dark-Freudeman A, Jones C, Terry C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVES: University students experience heightened levels of stress and are seeking mental health services with increasing frequency. Mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs) may be an effective resource for managing stress. The present study examined the effectiveness of an MBI in reducing stress, anxiety, and rumination compared to active and traditional control conditions.
mindfulness; stress; intervention; anxiety; Active control