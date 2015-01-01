SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Knettel BA, Cherenack EM, Friis EA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1846046

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

International students face increased vulnerability for mental health challenges, but underutilize counseling compared to their domestic peers. We examined beliefs regarding the causes of mental illness, known as attributions, which may impact treatment-seeking and stigma. Participants: Surveys were collected from 680 international students at U.S. universities.

METHODS: We sent invitations to a computer-based survey disseminated via international student email lists. The survey explored mental health attributions for depression, alcohol use disorder, and schizophrenia.

RESULTS: Attributions differed significantly by disorder. Depression and alcohol use were attributed to social stress and perceived as controllable and influenced by personal weakness and lifestyle choices. Schizophrenia was often attributed to hereditary/biological causes. Differences also emerged based on the participants' acculturation, region of origin, and religiosity.

CONCLUSIONS: Attributions influence perceptions of mental illness and may lead to stigma. Providers should incorporate discussions of attribution in student outreach and counseling to address potential impacts on care-seeking.


Language: en

Keywords

stigma; emerging adulthood; Attribution theory; lay beliefs model; treatment seeking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print