Citation
Knettel BA, Cherenack EM, Friis EA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
International students face increased vulnerability for mental health challenges, but underutilize counseling compared to their domestic peers. We examined beliefs regarding the causes of mental illness, known as attributions, which may impact treatment-seeking and stigma. Participants: Surveys were collected from 680 international students at U.S. universities.
Language: en
Keywords
stigma; emerging adulthood; Attribution theory; lay beliefs model; treatment seeking