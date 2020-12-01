Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed evaluate the 30-day mortality, number and site of fracture, mechanism of injury, and location where injury was sustained during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic.



METHODS: We performed a systematic literature search from PubMed and Embase on original articles, research letters, and short reports which have data about the number of fractures, site of fracture, mechanism of injury, location where injury was sustained, percentage of operative intervention, mortality during the pandemic compared to a specified period of time before the pandemic. The search was finalized in October 14, 2020.



RESULTS: A total of 11,936 participants from 16 studies were included in our study. The pooled analysis indicated a higher 30-days mortality associated with fractures during the pandemic (9% vs 4%, OR 1.86 [1.05, 3.27], p = 0.03; I(2): 36%, p = 0.15). The number of fractures presenting to hospitals has declined 43% (35-50%) compared to pre-pandemic. Hand fracture was fewer during the pandemic (18% vs 23%, OR 0.75 [0.58, 0.97], p = 0.03; I(2): 69%, p = 0.002). Work-related traumas, high-energy falls, and domestic accidents were more common during the pandemic, while sports-related traumas were found to be less. Injuries that occurred in the sports area were lower than before the pandemic.



CONCLUSION: The present meta-analysis showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of fractures has decreased, but there is a higher mortality rate associated with fractures.

